Dero (DERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $149,129.00

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00017192 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $44.16 million and approximately $149,129.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,334.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.33 or 0.05656942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028236 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00261910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.88 or 0.00589530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00076564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00515870 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,630,465 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

