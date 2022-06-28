Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to Hold

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.59. 1,949,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,797. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

