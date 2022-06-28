Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 490

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($6.99) to GBX 490 ($6.01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.52) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.36) to GBX 625 ($7.67) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.65) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.49) to GBX 805 ($9.88) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $667.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. easyJet has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

