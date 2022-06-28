Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Target Price to GBX 140

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($1.99) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180.85 ($2.22).

IAG stock opened at GBX 116.08 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.17. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.58 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.45).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

