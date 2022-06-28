Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.70) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.83) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

LHA opened at €5.98 ($6.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of €10.32 ($10.98). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

