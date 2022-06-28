Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,138,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 100.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 129,583 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 275.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 510,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.