dKargo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.12 Million (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $49.83 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

