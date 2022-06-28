Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of DBM stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.48. The company had a trading volume of 321,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.59. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.86 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The stock has a market cap of C$562.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$725.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7400001 EPS for the current year.

DBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

