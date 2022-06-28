Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $119.00 at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -54.90. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 255,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 505,513 shares of company stock valued at $46,050,026 and have sold 105,647 shares valued at $10,429,152. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 7,186.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 298,361 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

