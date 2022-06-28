Dynamite (DYNMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,245.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,590.16 and approximately $24,245.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00283969 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.06 or 0.01946931 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.