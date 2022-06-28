Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 7.9% Higher

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.84. 11,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,116,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,175. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 126,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

