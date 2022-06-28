Efinity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

