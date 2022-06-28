Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of EFN traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,599. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$15.12.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0667403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.15.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

