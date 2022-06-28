ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index (NYSEARCA:DOD – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Dogs of the Dow Linked to the Dow Jones High Yield Select 10 Total Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.