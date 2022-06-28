Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.19.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.