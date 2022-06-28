Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 33.44.

Shares of EDR opened at 21.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of 27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.11 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 895,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,121,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 166,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

