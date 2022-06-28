Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 2.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $491,000.
XAR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $136.59.
