Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 357,413 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,413 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,762. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90.

