EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Cap of $970.30 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. EOS has a market capitalization of $970.30 million and approximately $222.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,058,523,119 coins and its circulating supply is 993,044,388 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

