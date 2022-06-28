Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading Down 1.9%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.76. 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 416,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth $193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth $59,749,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

