FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $418.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $418.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $391.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $326.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.01 and its 200 day moving average is $414.55.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,277 shares of company stock worth $12,575,222. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

