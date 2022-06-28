Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 3,015 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. 15,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.90.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.