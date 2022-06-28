Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 458 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.02. 20,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,385. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

