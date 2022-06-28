Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $16.77 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
