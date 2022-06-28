Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.58 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.42. The company had a trading volume of 64,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.72. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

