Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.54.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

