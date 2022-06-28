Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,513 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.29. 218,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,144. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

