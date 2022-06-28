Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a growth of 8,902.4% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

FBASF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fibra UNO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fibra UNO in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.