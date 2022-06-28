Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 2,460.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 83.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,000 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,259,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 869,808 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,556,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 372,158 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 536.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 101,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

