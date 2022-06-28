Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 1.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $44,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

