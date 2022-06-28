Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Takes $380,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

