Fireball (FIRE) Achieves Market Cap of $44,510.20

Fireball (FIRE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $44,510.20 and $47.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00011118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000966 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,669 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

