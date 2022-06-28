FirmaChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.17 Million (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $29.14 million and $6.17 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,386.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.34 or 0.16346602 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00179367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00074804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015135 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 637,308,136 coins and its circulating supply is 473,968,585 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

