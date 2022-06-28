FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:SKOR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,065. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.