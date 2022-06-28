FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.
NASDAQ:SKOR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,065. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.