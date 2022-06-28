Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $126,540.00 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $126,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $433,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 7,473 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,164.10.

On Monday, April 18th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $334,794.60.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 10,052 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $229,185.60.

On Monday, April 11th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38.

On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,707.52.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,487. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

