Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 137,121 shares.The stock last traded at $92.44 and had previously closed at $91.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Forward Air by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Forward Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

