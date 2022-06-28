Fractal Market Cap Reaches $476,990.84 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $476,990.84 and $17,146.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,412.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.16659308 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00075285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.