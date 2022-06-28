Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.65). Approximately 2,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.64).
The stock has a market cap of £174.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Franchise Brands Company Profile (LON:FRAN)
