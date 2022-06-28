Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.65). Approximately 2,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.64).

The stock has a market cap of £174.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

Franchise Brands Company Profile (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.