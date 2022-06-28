freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRTAF shares. UBS Group cut freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on freenet from €27.00 ($28.72) to €27.50 ($29.26) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($29.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

