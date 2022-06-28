Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,906.20 ($35.65).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,426 ($17.49) on Thursday. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,066 ($13.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,900 ($35.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,290.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,373.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market cap of £562.17 million and a PE ratio of 40.96.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.