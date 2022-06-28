Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $257.10 million, a P/E ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

