GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.72. 323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth $3,168,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GH Research by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

