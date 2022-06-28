GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.93.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

