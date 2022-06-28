Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $12.13

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $11.87. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 42,855 shares.

GOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.23%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

