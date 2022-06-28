Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Trading 2.8% Higher

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.65 ($15.59) and last traded at €14.59 ($15.52). 130,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.19 ($15.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GYC shares. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.91) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.40) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.29.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.