Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 15,496 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 10,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

