Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $365,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 387,029 shares of company stock valued at $54,917,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

