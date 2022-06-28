Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,062,000 after buying an additional 38,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,199,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,065 shares of company stock valued at $112,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,682. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About California Water Service Group (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.