Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $310,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

