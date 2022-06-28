Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zendesk by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Zendesk by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. 218,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,256,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

